Former secretary of State Mike Pompeo says not only should Dr. Anthony Fauci be removed from his post, but he “should no longer be serving in American government.” Speaking to National Review, Pompeo said Fauci, the National Institute of Health’s top official, should be removed for his refusal to acknowledge that the U.S. was funding dangerous virology research in China.

Fauci did not only refuse to acknowledge the danger of the funded research, but he continues to defend what has taken place. Most recently Fauci went head to head with Senator Rand Paul, insisting the research conducted in Wuhan at the institute of virology does not qualify as “gain-of-function.”

However “previously published papers by Chinese scientists credit the U.S. with funding experiments designed to make bat coronaviruses more contagious, which fits the NIH’s own previously published definition of gain-of-function research” writes National Review.

As recently as Sunday of this week, Fauci defended the NIH’s partnership with the Wuhan lab. He added the agency has no plans to cease funding despite mounting circumstantial evidence that such research sparked the pandemic.

“My wife and I always taught our son, you tell the whole truth, you don’t quibble” said Pompeo. “He is at best playing some sophisticated word game for his elitist doctor buddies. I don’t know the purpose of it but it’s dangerous.”

“The entire laboratory system inside the CCP operates in a way that we would never operate in the west” said Pompeo. “While I’m loathe to describe Dr. Fauci as personally responsible, the fact that he continues to want to direct funding there suggests he should no longer be serving in American government.”

