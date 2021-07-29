https://thehill.com/homenews/house/565562-gop-reps-gaetz-green-and-gohmert-turned-away-from-jail-to-visit-jan-6

Republican Reps. Matt GaetzMatthew (Matt) GaetzGOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate Tempers flare as some in GOP ignore new House mask mandate Five takeaways from a bracing day of Jan. 6 testimony MORE (Fla.), Majorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Louie Gohmert Louis (Louie) Buller GohmertFive takeaways from a bracing day of Jan. 6 testimony Protesters shut down Greene-Gaetz Jan. 6 event Cheney calls Gaetz, Greene DOJ protest a ‘disgrace’ MORE (Texas) on Thursday were turned away from the D.C. Department of Corrections where they tried to visit accused Jan. 6 rioters.

Video on Thursday shows officers, who said the group was trespassing and “obstructing entrance into this facility,” denying the trio entry.

“The supervisor came down and was standing right here and turned her back on me. The other one said she won’t talk anymore and that we’re trespassers,” Gohmert said in comments to the press after the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re in totalitarian, Marxist territory here. This is the way third-world people get treated,” he added.

A spokesperson from Greene’s office told The Hill they were given no explanation as to why they were turned away.

Gaetz tweeted a clip of him locked out of the facility saying the three were going to review “the conditions of the January 6th prisoners.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The door’s locked and we’re just here to ask questions and now they’ve locked the door and not given us access,” Gaetz said.

“This was apparently a bait and switch. We are here just to speak to a supervisor and when the supervisor came out and we came out to have that discussion, they literally ran behind us and locked the doors,” he added.

BREAKING: The DC Department of Corrections locked out multiple Members of Congress from reviewing the conditions of the January 6th prisoners. What are they hiding? cc: @RepLouieGohmert, @RepGosar, @RepMTG pic.twitter.com/6fLmhg7bCC — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) July 29, 2021

The Hill has reached out to the D.C. Department of Corrections for comment.

In a press conference after the incident, Gaetz said the representatives are concerned detainees are lacking access to evidence and concerned about their treatment, which is why they showed up at the facility to get a tour.

The scene follows a press conference Greene, Gaetz, Gohmert and Rep. Paul Gosar Paul Anthony GosarFive takeaways from a bracing day of Jan. 6 testimony Protesters shut down Greene-Gaetz Jan. 6 event Cheney calls Gaetz, Greene DOJ protest a ‘disgrace’ MORE (R-Ariz.) held on the first day of the Jan. 6 special commission hearing.

At the press conference, the representatives claimed the prisoners from Jan. 6 are being treated unfairly and information about their condition is being hidden.

The Hill has reached out to Gaetz and Gohmert for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

