https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/29/goalposts-keep-on-moving-biden-denies-ever-saying-the-vaccinated-dont-need-masks-then-says-that-was-true-at-the-time/

After President Biden’s speech about Covid-19 where he reminded the unvaccinated that they “don’t have to die” and told the fully vaccinated in certain areas that they should continue to mask up, he was hit with a question from Peter Doocy. The Fox News reporter reminded Biden of what he said just a couple months ago. At first Biden denied having said that, but then explained to Doocy why the flip-flop took place:

Somebody needs to crochet “that was true at the time” on a pillow and put it on an Oval Office couch!

And they will continue to try and keep them moving.

Perhaps Twitter should flag this May tweet as “true at the time”:

***

Related:

Biden tells unvaccinated ‘you don’t have to die,’ says vaccinated should wear masks so they don’t spread virus

Peter Doocy asks WH deputy spox about masking vaccinated Americans while Covid positive border crossers are being released in Texas

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...