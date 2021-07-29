http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MUc1JP-ZlS4/

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) decried the tactics used by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as Congress deliberates on an infrastructure bill.

Nunes, first elected to the House of Representatives in 2002, accused Pelosi of “completely” burning down the institution of the House with those tactics.

“I have never seen Washington this dysfunctional, and I have been here a while, and I have seen a lot of dysfunction,” he said. But Pelosi has managed to completely burn down this institution. And I know you covered the masks and CDC and all the games. But they have weaponized and destroyed everything here. So, look, as this bill — we haven’t — the early indications of this bill is that it is not even paid for. So, here’s what the politicians keep doing here in Washington is, they don’t want to make the tough decisions. So, if you really want to fund infrastructure, that was the original intent of the gas tax that everyone pays at the pump.”

“So, naturally, no one wants to go and increase gas prices at the pump,” Nunes continued. “And what we are not doing — look, everybody knows that we need infrastructure. We constantly need infrastructure. But nobody is asking the tough questions. Why are states like California that have the highest taxes and the highest gas prices in the country — our roads are the very worst roads. And I have been in many other states, traveling around the country, recruiting candidates, and trying to get the message out about the problems that are in California, how we don’t want to bring them to Washington. And the thing that I find, Tammy, is that it’s really hard to figure out. Why are roads so much better in other states that have such lower gas prices? I mean, it’s really hard to believe.”

“So, this looks really gimmicky,” he added. “I know some of those senators, so I’m not sure. I need to understand their thought process on this. But, at this point in time, when they are claiming that this bill is paid for, we don’t see it that way. Our Budget Committee has looked at it. We think this is a lot of moving and shell games of money around.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

