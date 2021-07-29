https://www.oann.com/hershey-raises-full-year-sales-forecast/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=hershey-raises-full-year-sales-forecast



FILE PHOTO: Hershey’s chocolate bars are shown in this photo illustration in Encinitas, California January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake FILE PHOTO: Hershey’s chocolate bars are shown in this photo illustration in Encinitas, California January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

July 29, 2021

(Reuters) – Hershey Co raised its full-year sales forecast on Thursday, as the company’s away-from-home business rebounded with the reopening of the U.S. economy.

The U.S. chocolatier said it expects 2021 net sales to rise between 6% and 8%, compared with a prior forecast of 4% to 6% growth.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

