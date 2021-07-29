https://noqreport.com/2021/07/29/hilarious-dc-mayor-wants-police-funding-a-year-after-city-council-defunded-police/

Local leadership in the Washington, DC area are pushing for formal measures to bulk up police department funding again, after massively cutting the budget last year in order to appease radical leftists within the Democrat Party.

In an announcement on Wednesday from the DC mayor’s office, Muriel Bowser revealed her proposal for an additional 170 officers to staff the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) through 2022.

Bowser made sure to emphasize that she does not believe that increased police presence or funding is the correct long-term solution for helping prevent massive crime surges.

“Right now, I have directed MPD to use any overtime necessary to meet our public safety demands. But we know that is not a complete solution or the right long-term solution. We also know we need all of our officers to be fresh, rested, and in the best position to make good decisions – and that requires having a full force to meet all of our community’s needs,” Bowser is quoted as saying.

The press release then ironically mentioned the negative impact on DC’s police and their ability to stop crime as a result of last year’s “defunding” movement.

DC Mayor Bowser is asking the city council to approve her $11 million […]