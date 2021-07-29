http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Cp8-YNjckgk/hollywood-productions-halted-as-covid-19-emerges-on-sets-again-11627551001

Production of Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ shut down briefly because of positive Covid-19 tests.

Photo: Samantha Zucchi/Insidefoto/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...