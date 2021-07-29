https://thehill.com/homenews/house/565535-house-gop-stages-mask-mandate-protest

Nearly 40 maskless House Republican lawmakers walked across the Capitol and onto the Senate floor in protest of the Capitol physician’s decision to reinstate a mask mandate in the lower chamber but not in the upper chamber.

Republicans complained that the policy, backed by Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiTim Ryan slams McCarthy for mocking Capitol physician, mask mandate McCarthy knocks Pelosi, mask mandate: ‘This House has broken the country’s trust’ Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal MORE (D-Calif.) and other Democrats, is inconsistent, infringes on personal liberty, and is based on politics, not science.

However, the body of the 100-member Senate is less than a quarter of the size of the 435-member House, and all but a handful of senators are vaccinated while dozens of House Republicans have refused to say whether they got the vaccine.

Republicans wanted to show “what it was like on the floor of the Senate versus the floor of the House. Obviously, it’s vastly different,” a maskless Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), who served as former President Trump Donald TrumpFormer New York state Senate candidate charged in riot Trump called acting attorney general almost daily to push election voter fraud claim: report GOP senator clashes with radio caller who wants identity of cop who shot Babbitt MORE’s White House physician, told The Hill after the protest.

Senators “have the freedom to speak without their mask on and be in there and it’s not near as restrictive as it is on the House side. It makes no sense,” he added.

Among the group of Republicans who filed onto the Senate floor were Reps. Lauren Boebert Lauren BoebertGOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate Tempers flare as some in GOP ignore new House mask mandate The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Officers give grueling, horrific accounts of Jan. 6 MORE (Colo.), Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzGOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate Tempers flare as some in GOP ignore new House mask mandate Five takeaways from a bracing day of Jan. 6 testimony MORE (Fla.), Byron Donalds (Fla.), Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor GreeneGOP efforts to downplay danger of Capitol riot increase The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s meeting with Trump ‘soon’ in Florida MORE (Ga.), Chip RoyCharles (Chip) Eugene RoyGOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate Tempers flare as some in GOP ignore new House mask mandate Juan Williams: Republicans prefer Trump’s fantasies over truth and facts MORE (Texas), Louie Gohmert Louis (Louie) Buller GohmertFive takeaways from a bracing day of Jan. 6 testimony Protesters shut down Greene-Gaetz Jan. 6 event Cheney calls Gaetz, Greene DOJ protest a ‘disgrace’ MORE (Texas), Madison Cawthorn (N.C.), Warren Davidson Warren Earl DavidsonMcCarthy pulls GOP picks off House economic panel Governors’ races see flood of pro-Trump candidates 21 Republicans vote against awarding medals to police who defended Capitol MORE (Ohio), and Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs (Ariz.).

House Republicans are protesting the mask mandate by walking to the Senate, where masks are not mandated by Capitol physician pic.twitter.com/sFD6AVnbr3 — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) July 29, 2021

“At least in the Senate, they’re recognizing individual responsibility and following science, not just using this as a political tool,” Rep. Barry Loudermilk Barry LoudermilkMcConnell pushes vaccines, but GOP muddles his message S.E. Cupp: ‘The politicization of science and health safety has inarguably cost lives’ Republicans divided on how hard to push vaccines MORE (R-Ga.) told The Hill. “So, what are we doing: following the science or Pelosi’s political moves? It’s Pelosi’s political moves.”

The GOP lawmakers, who have Senate floor privileges as members of the House, tried to time their protest with a speech by Sen. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeSenate confirms Biden’s Air Force secretary Trio of Senate Republicans urges Supreme Court to overrule Roe v. Wade Biden signals tough stance on tech with antitrust picks MORE (R-Utah) on individual freedom.

It came on the same day that the U.S. Capitol Police said that congressional aides and visitors could face arrest if they refuse to wear a mask on the House side of the Capitol complex, including the Rayburn, Longworth and Cannon office buildings. But as of Thursday afternoon, there were zero arrests even as dozens of House lawmakers and staffers walked around the Capitol’s hallways without donning a mask.

Capitol physician Brian Monahan’s new mask rules comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, mostly in red states where the vaccination rate is low. Most of those new cases have been identified as the delta variant, which is much more contagious, health experts have said.

In recent days, two House Republicans have informed their colleagues and staff that they have tested positive for the coronavirus: Reps. Vern Buchanan Vernon Gale BuchananMORE of Florida and Clay Higgins Glen (Clay) Clay HigginsHoyer suggests COVID-19 rules will stay — and might get tougher The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Jan. 6 probe, infrastructure to dominate week House Republican calls second bout of COVID-19 ‘far more challenging’ MORE of Louisiana.

Earlier Thursday, Mayor Muriel Bowser Muriel BowserTwo shot outside of popular restaurants in DC, police still searching for suspects The Hill’s Morning Report – Surging COVID-19 infections loom over US, Olympics DC mayor, Nationals issue joint statement against gun violence MORE said masks will once again be required indoors in D.C. starting this weekend. Public school districts across the country, including in the D.C. area, also announced that students, teachers and staff will have to wear masks indoors once kids head back in the fall.

And in a speech Thursday, President Biden Joe BidenBriahna Joy Gray: White House thinks extending student loan pause is a ‘bad look’ Biden to meet with 11 Democratic lawmakers on DACA: report Former New York state Senate candidate charged in riot MORE said all federal workers will now be required to verify they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or face mandatory mask wearing and weekly testing.

“It’s a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Biden said at the White House. “People are dying who don’t have to die.”

