https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2021/07/29/i-love-the-smell-of-desperation-in-the-morning-elizabeth-warren-shills-for-newsom-to-stop-the-republican-recall-n418111
About The Author
Related Posts
Yale Medical School Welcomes Psychiatrist Who Dreams of 'Unloading a Revolver Into the Head of Any White Person'
June 5, 2021
Chuck Schumer: The Weakest Man In Washington
June 15, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy