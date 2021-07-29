https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/29/if-npr-journo-bias-wasnt-already-glaring-enough-this-new-ethics-policy-should-help-make-it-even-more-obvious/

If you thought that based on the level of liberal bias exhibited by some NPR journos meant they already had a green light to let their personal opinions fly, this new ethics policy shows that it might be about to go to the next level:

NPR ethics policy update: Journalists can now participate in activities that advocate for “freedom and dignity of human beings” on social media and in real life. https://t.co/oLe7PSffJj pic.twitter.com/vcLmRhyHgW — kellymcb (@kellymcb) July 29, 2021

Oh, that should help… further confirm the level of bias in “journalism”:

At a time when the media needs less politicization, NPR leans into more of it. https://t.co/vAYMgN7OhJ — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) July 29, 2021

finally. NPR journalists are free to speak their minds. they usually keep their cards close to the chest. https://t.co/q2mfiznrhA — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 29, 2021

Whew! They can finally make it public how they really feel.

Translation: “Our journalists will be free to act as the overt left wing activists that they’ve always been.” https://t.co/f3wLlgPFTy — D. E. B. (@Derek_esq) July 29, 2021

Journalists are activists now, and NPR is being open about that. https://t.co/tDBPRQMOE2 — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) July 29, 2021

National PUBLIC Radio will now have openly left wing journos that don’t even try and hide it anymore. You can’t make this shit up. https://t.co/ufSwLXts7y — Eric Newbury (@newbury_eric) July 29, 2021

Call yourself whatever you want, just not journalists. https://t.co/pqQ5kZWU4e — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 29, 2021

NPR: Blurring the line to advocacy with a nice, vague definition that could be applied to virtually any cause. Adding even more to the erosion of trust in the media. https://t.co/e5cf5Ua8P1 — Tad Vezner (@SPnoir) July 29, 2021

So liberal journalists funded by taxpayers will now be free to advocate liberalism, one presumes on company time. #DefundNPR https://t.co/jBmWvztrSo — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) July 29, 2021

Journalism is just activism. It has been for awhile but I’m glad they are all just openly stating it now. https://t.co/VufLrm7b7Y — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) July 29, 2021

um, yeeahhhh,….like NPR has not been advocating for their selected/pet causes since, um,…like….forever… https://t.co/GKai2i1kq6 — Paul T Beutell (@t_beutell) July 29, 2021

So is there a single progressive issue under the sun that couldn’t be shoehorned into this new policy? Climate Change (dignity), Pro-LGBTQ laws (dignity and freedom from discrimination), voting laws (freedom). https://t.co/9CIHBhTYX0 pic.twitter.com/lANikYboh3 — Ryan Stubenrauch (@Rstubenrauch) July 29, 2021

Or a conservative issue that couldn’t be excluded using the progressive definition of “dignity”?

Excited to see NPR staffers going to anti-lockdown rallies https://t.co/i8D3ajigWr — Disgruntled Homo (@Takesfordays) July 29, 2021

NPR confirmed for abolishing taxes, and promoting guns for all…finally! https://t.co/UAm5aYFQ9c — Dent In The World 🚁🤸 (@dentintheworld) July 29, 2021

LMFAO! “Freedom & dignity of human beings”* * offer does not apply to: People who voted for Trump. 😂🤣😂🤡🤡 https://t.co/yI6tBCpMiA — Neanderthal Thinking Johnny Appleseed (@realAppleJohn) July 29, 2021

In practice this will mean “liberal causes.” https://t.co/P815nIJD4A — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) July 29, 2021

Pro-choice march ✔ Pro-life march ❌ Pride march ✔ Religious liberty march ❌ BLM march ✔ All Lives Matter march ❌ https://t.co/X7QpCiX7kG — D.S. Ragsdale ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@AtlantaLiberal) July 29, 2021

We’d like to see what would happen if an NPR reporter tweeted support for pro-life causes.

