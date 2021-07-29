https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/29/if-npr-journo-bias-wasnt-already-glaring-enough-this-new-ethics-policy-should-help-make-it-even-more-obvious/

If you thought that based on the level of liberal bias exhibited by some NPR journos meant they already had a green light to let their personal opinions fly, this new ethics policy shows that it might be about to go to the next level:

Oh, that should help… further confirm the level of bias in “journalism”:

Whew! They can finally make it public how they really feel.

Or a conservative issue that couldn’t be excluded using the progressive definition of “dignity”?

We’d like to see what would happen if an NPR reporter tweeted support for pro-life causes.

Tags:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...