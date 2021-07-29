https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/565426-in-shocking-news-us-has-highest-number-of-new-cases-in-the-world

The U.S. reported the highest number of new COVID-19 infections in the world in the last week as the delta variant fuels a surge of new cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO’s latest epidemiological report shows the U.S. tallied 500,332 new cases for the week ending July 25. That’s a 131-percent increase in new infections compared with the week prior.

The U.S. was followed by Brazil, Indonesia, the United Kingdom and India.

The global number of new infections was up 8 percent, with more than 3.8 million new cases.

“An average of around 540,000 cases were reported each day over the past week as compared to 490,000 cases reported daily the week before,” WHO said.

“This increasing trend is largely attributed to substantial increases in the Region of the Americas and the Western Pacific Region,” the United Nation’s health agency said.

If the trends continue, the total number of cases worldwide could surpass 200 million the next two weeks.

COVID-19 deaths also increased by 21 percent globally in the last week, with most of the 69,000 deaths recorded in the Americas and Southeast Asia.

The spike comes as delta continues to spread across the globe. Vaccination rates have also plateaued in many parts of the U.S.

Just more than 49 percent of the American population has been fully vaccinated with 57 percent receiving at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

