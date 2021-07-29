https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/inhale-this-nancy/
Headed to the Senate floor with my colleagues to protest Nancy Pelosi’s tyrannical mask mandate pic.twitter.com/78704tojew
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 29, 2021
Madison Cawthorn, Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Greene, Chip Roy make protest walk to the Senate.
Crossing back into Speaker Maskhole’s land of COVID pic.twitter.com/hLCu2mdCKi
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 29, 2021
House Republicans are protesting the mask mandate by walking to the Senate, where masks are not mandated by Capitol physician pic.twitter.com/sFD6AVnbr3
— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) July 29, 2021