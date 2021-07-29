https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/29/insanity-as-shootings-carjackings-in-dc-escalate-mayor-muriel-bowser-reinstates-indoor-mask-mandate-even-for-the-vaccinated/

Is anybody surprised by this latest piece of news out of DC?

American Commitment’s Phil Kerpen doesn’t see the numbers validating such a move:

And how’s this for mixed messaging: Bowser’s discouraging vaccinations by requiring masks even for those who have had the shots, but on the other side she’s offering cash & prizes to those who get vaccinated anyway:

There’s no choice but to “closely follow public health guidelines” because they change every few minutes.

And maybe even some Dr. Pepper.

That would be nice.

