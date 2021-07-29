https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/begins-illinois-superintendent-will-hand-yellow-badges-based-vaccination-status/

Galesburg, IL School District 205 Superintendent John Asplund sent this shocking email out to staff members announcing a new ID badge policy.

School staff now have the option to change from the customary white ID badge to a yellow ID badge to indicate that they have received the covid vaccine.

They are actually going to use Yellow Badges for identification.

Here is a screenshot sent out to school staff members to announce a new staff ID badge policy.

From a reader.

This policy is currently only limited to school staff and does not apply to students.

This is horrific and abhorrent. No school, employer, or any other type of entity has any right to stigmatize people or make people in any way display any sort of mark or indicator that communicates their vaccination status or any other health or personal criteria that is no one else’s business to know. This policy will prompt a lot of bullying, ostracism, and cliquish behavior. This is eerily similar to how the Nazis made Jews wear a yellow Star of David to publicly indicate that they were Jewish. This needs to be strongly protested and promptly stopped. The passage in the email that states, “At this point in time, proof of vaccination does not give you any additional benefits…” is striking to me. What is the point of getting vaccinated if you still have to wear a mask? Making vaccinated people wear a mask is stupid and senseless. Many people who got the vaccine did so with the understanding that the vaccination would allow them to live life without being masked. This just shows that you can’t comply or bargain your way out of tyranny. This lesson has been demonstrated throughout history.

We always had the right to live mask free regardless of vaccination status.

