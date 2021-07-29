https://noqreport.com/2021/07/29/it-begins-st-louis-carpenters-union-forces-apprentice-carpenters-to-get-vaccinated-before-entering-school/

Democrats and global elites are now forcing citizens to take the experimental COVID vaccines.

So far, according to the VAERS website, over 10,000 Americans have died from the experimental vaccines.

Young adults in their 20s are more likely to die in a car wreck than from the coronavirus. But, now apprentice carpenters are required to be vaccinated before entering their school.

Al Bond, the Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the St. Louis Carpenters Union is now forcing apprentice carpenters to get vaccinated before entering school. They must present a vaccination card to enter the facility.

Is this even legal?