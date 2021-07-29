http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ezBeGPt_kL4/

Halloween franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis, a loud gun control advocate, climate change activist, who backed Joe Biden in the 2020 election, told AARP Magazine she and Her husband, screenwriter Christopher Guest, “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby.”

“And she and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate,” the Trading Places and Freaky Friday actress said of Ruby. Curtis and Guest share two children together, 34-year-old Annie, and 25-year-old Ruby — formerly known as Thomas.

Curtis, who supported Hillary Clinton 2016 and became Planned Parenthood said she’s constantly shedding old versions of herself, and letting go.

Pearls for Kamala and all women! pic.twitter.com/OIbOB77ZO2 — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 20, 2021

But in the wake of her son now identifying as a female, perhaps one of the biggest so-called “old ideas” Curtis has recently shed is the biological reality that gender is fixed, reports AARP.

As media outlets and science-denying left-wing activists continue to hype transgenderism and guide children to doubt their biological sex, more young people are identifying as nonbinary.

Research published earlier this month by the Trevor Project found that over one in four — 26 percent — of LGBTQ youth identify as non-binary. An additional 20 percent said they are not sure or are questioning whether they identify as nonbinary.

