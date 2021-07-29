https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/jamie-lee-curtis-says-her-youngest-child-transgender?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis revealed this week that her youngest child now identifies as a transgender woman.

In an interview published in “AARP The Magazine,” Curtis said she and her husband feel “wonder and pride” for their 25-year-old daughter-formerly-son.

Curtis said she and her husband of 36-years, screenwriter Christopher Guest, “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby.”

“She and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate,” added the actress. Ruby works as a computer gaming editor, and is the youngest of Curtis and Guest’s two adopted children.

The longtime couple’s other daughter is a 34-year-old dance instructor.

