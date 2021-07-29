https://www.oann.com/japan-proposes-adding-four-regions-to-covid-19-emergency-minister/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=japan-proposes-adding-four-regions-to-covid-19-emergency-minister

July 30, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government on Friday proposed states of emergency in three prefectures near Olympic host city Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka, a cabinet minister said, as COVID-19 cases spike to records around the country.

An existing state of emergency for Tokyo should be extended to Aug. 31, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a panel of experts, who are expected to sign off on the proposal.

The Japanese capital announced a record 3,865 daily infections on Thursday, up from 3,177 a day earlier. Daily cases nationwide topped 10,000 for the first time, domestic media reported.

(reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

