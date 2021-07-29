https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/565519-jill-biden-undergoing-procedure-to-remove-object-from-her-foot

First lady Jill BidenJill BidenJill Biden’s chief of staff picked for US ambassador to Spain Anita Dunn to return to consulting firm she founded US athletes chant ‘Dr. Biden’ as first lady cheers swimmers MORE will undergo a procedure Thursday to remove an object from her left foot, her office announced.

She stepped on the object, which her office did not identify, on the beach in Hawaii last week and it apparently became lodged. The incident occurred prior to Biden’s two official events in Hawaii, her spokesman Michael LaRosa said.

President Biden Joe BidenBriahna Joy Gray: White House thinks extending student loan pause is a ‘bad look’ Biden to meet with 11 Democratic lawmakers on DACA: report Former New York state Senate candidate charged in riot MORE will join the first lady for the procedure, which will take place at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.

The president was asked, following remarks on the coronavirus pandemic at the White House on Thursday, how the first lady was doing.

“I’m going to find out in a minute. That’s why I’m leaving,” he said.

The first lady visited Hawaii on Sunday after going to Tokyo to lead the U.S. delegation at the Olympics.

She visited a vaccination clinic at Waipahu High School, where she encouraged Hawaiians to get vaccinated. She toured the facility and observed the vaccination areas before delivering remarks.

For her second official event, Biden joined military families at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a roughly 75-person barbecue. The first lady then took a red-eye back to Washington and landed Monday.

—Updated at 5:28 p.m.

