President Joe Biden will ask state and local governments on Thursday to pay Americans $100 to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

The White House released details of the proposal in a fact sheet sent to reporters on Thursday afternoon.

“Today, the President will call on states, territories, and local governments to do more to incentivize vaccination, including offering $100 to those who get vaccinated,” the White House release read.

The White House cited successful incentive programs in states like New Mexico, Ohio, and Colorado for helping drive up vaccination rates.

The White House urged state and local governments to use federal government funding provided to them by the American Rescue Plan to make the payments.

“The President will call on every state, territory, and local government to use this ARP funding to provide $100 to anyone who gets vaccinated,” the White House wrote.

Biden is also following the lead set by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who also announced a plan for a $100 payment for people who got vaccinated.

“I personally believe the guarantee that, right then and there, you’re going to be rewarded. I think that’s going to make a big difference to people,” the mayor said during a press conference on Wednesday.

