Rep. Jim JordanJames (Jim) Daniel JordanAP Fact Check rates GOP claim Pelosi blocked National Guard on Jan. 6 ‘false’ Officers’ powerful Capitol riot testimony underscores Pelosi’s partisan blunder McCarthy pulls GOP picks off House economic panel MORE (R-Ohio) confirmed in an interview with Spectrum News on Wednesday that he spoke with former President Trump Donald TrumpFormer New York state Senate candidate charged in riot Trump called acting attorney general almost daily to push election voter fraud claim: report GOP senator clashes with radio caller who wants identity of cop who shot Babbitt MORE on Jan. 6.

Reporter Taylor Popielarz sought to clear up remarks Jordan had made during an interview with Fox News host Bret Baier on Tuesday where he alluded to speaking with Trump.

When Baier asked Jordan on whether he spoke with the former president on the day of the riot, Jordan answered that he spoke with Trump many times.

“No, no, I mean on Jan. 6, congressman,” Baier asked.

“Yes, I mean I’ve talked to the president – I’ve talked to the president so many – I can’t remember all the days I’ve talked to him, but I’ve certainly talked to the president,” Jordan replied.

Ohio’s @Jim_Jordan confirms to me: “I spoke with [Trump] on Jan. 6th.” Before, during or after attack? “I spoke with him that day, after? I think after. I don’t know if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don’t know…I don’t know when those conversations happened.” pic.twitter.com/h4fbuMYtk0 — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) July 28, 2021

Popielarz asked Jordan to clear some confusion on the matter, asking the Ohio Republican, “First off, yes or no – did you speak with President Trump on January 6?”

“Yeah I mean – I spoke with the President last week, I speak with the president all of the time. I spoke with him on January 6. I mean, I talked with President Trump all the time and that’s…I don’t think that’s unusual. I would expect, members of Congress, to talk with the President of the United States when they’re trying to get done the things they told the voters in their district to do,” Jordan said.

“On January 6, did you speak with him before, during, or after the Capitol was attacked?” Popielarz pressed Jordan.

“I spoke with him that day, after? I think after. I don’t know if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don’t know…I don’t know when those conversations happened,” Jordan replied.

Jordan is among a list of officials who could be called to testify before the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 because he spoke with Trump that day.

During an interview on Good Morning America on Tuesday, Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyStefanik calls Cheney ‘Pelosi pawn’ over Jan. 6 criticism Kinzinger primary challenger picks up Cawthorn endorsement The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Officers give grueling, horrific accounts of Jan. 6 MORE (R-Wy.), one of two Republicans serving on the committee, raised that possibility saying, “I think that Congressman Jordan may well be a material witness.”

Jordan, a staunch ally of Trump’s, was one of five Republicans nominated by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyTim Ryan slams McCarthy for mocking Capitol physician, mask mandate McCarthy knocks Pelosi, mask mandate: ‘This House has broken the country’s trust’ GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate MORE (R-Calif.) to sit on the select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 including security failures and Trump’s role in the riot.

Pelosi vetoed Jordan and another McCarthy pick, Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), from serving on the committee citing their votes against certifying the election results on Jan. 6 to solidify President Biden Joe BidenBriahna Joy Gray: White House thinks extending student loan pause is a ‘bad look’ Biden to meet with 11 Democratic lawmakers on DACA: report Former New York state Senate candidate charged in riot MORE’s win in addition Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas), another Republican tapped by McCarthy to serve on the panel.

Pelosi asked McCarthy to pick two new GOP members to serve on the committee. Instead, McCarthy pulled all his Republican picks from the panel.

