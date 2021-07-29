https://www.theblaze.com/news/journalist-pushes-porn-for-children

Journalist Flora Gill is taking a beating on Twitter for her now-deleted Thursday tweet that pushed the idea of “porn for children.”

What are the details?

Gill — a London-based writer for the likes of GQ, the Sunday Times, and the Evening Standard and the daughter of U.K. politician Amber Rudd — wrote that “someone needs to create porn for children. Hear me out.”

Her post also noted: “Young teens are already watching porn but they’re finding hard core aggressive videos that give a terrible view of sex. They need entry level porn! A soft core site where everyone asks for consent and no one gets choked, etc.”

Soon after, however, Gill said she deleted the tweet “before it picks up steam” so as to avoid “getting swept up into another Twitter cesspool.”

“Obviously not an actual solution, but it is a real problem,” she added. “Everyone take a deep breath.”

In another tweet Gill acknowledged that her “wording” in her initial post was “abysmal” — and in yet another tweet chastised those who ripped her original post after she deleted it:

“Apropos of nothing I really think if someone quickly deletes a tweet, it shouldn’t be screenshotted and shared like… just let it die, you know?” she asked. “No? No one else agree?”

Here’s another tweet on the subject that many said Gill also deleted:

What did her critics have to say?



While some Twitter users actually sided with and supported Gill’s idea, it appeared that most others told her she was in the wrong — and in no uncertain terms:

“Flora Gill actually thought that, typed that, and press[ed] send,” one commenter wrote. “Huh.”

“Flora Gill is an idiot lol,” another user said. “All porn does is encourage harmful attitudes towards sex, but now she wants to damage children in the same way that porn has damaged so many adults…?”

“Flora Gill out here proving once again that media nepotism is embarazzing [sic] for all concerned,” another commenter quipped, presumably in reference to her mother’s notoriety.

“I’m struggling to imagine what actually happened on a cognitive level when Flora Gill wrote that tweet, read it back, and thought, ‘Yes, this will do nicely,'” another user said.

