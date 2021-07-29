https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-kamala-harris-releases-18-page-report-to-solve-root-causes-of-illegal-migration/

ANOTHER CARAVAN: Footage Shows New Group of Migrants Departing Honduras for the USA

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.31.21

Footage surfaced on social media Wednesday of another group of migrants departing Central America towards the United States as the crisis along the southern border continues to spiral out of control.

“Caravan of hundreds of migrants from Honduras start their journey to the United States,” posted The Hill on Twitter.

Caravan of hundreds of migrants from Honduras start their journey to the United States pic.twitter.com/Dd0eotvmr6 — The Hill (@thehill) March 31, 2021

From Fox News:

A rancher from New Mexico told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday that migrants have been getting “fairly close” to her house, even asking for food and water, amid the surge in illegal crossings at the U.S. southern border.

Amanda Adame noted that she gives them food and water because they “don’t want to get hurt.” She added that she typically calls Border Patrol when she sees migrants on her property.

Adame also pointed out a difference between the behavior of the migrants under the Biden administration and the Trump administration.

“When they [migrants] saw a border agent before, they stopped and they waited and now they keep trying to go,” Adame said, noting that Border Patrol agents “catch them when they see them,” but said the “big problem” is the migrants aren’t always found.

Biden has scrapped a number of Trump’s policies, which included having asylum seekers remain in Mexico instead of staying in the U.S. while they wait for their cases to be heard.

More than 15,000 unaccompanied migrant minors are in custody at federal facilities, according to recent reports. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported encounters with more than 100,000 migrants (minors and otherwise) in February alone.

When asked what her biggest concern is Adame said, “Now that the border policy has changed, what’s going to happen now?”

“What is he [President Biden] going to do with stopping asylum seekers?” she went on to ask. “I just feel sad for the people who are trying to come in legally and they can’t because of all these asylum seekers.”

Adame made the comments one day after White House officials said Vice President Kamala Harris will play a “diplomatic” role in addressing the migrants surge.

