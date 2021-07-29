https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/justice-department-says-trumps-tax-returns-can-be-turned-over-congress?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Justice Department on Friday announced that former President Trump’s tax returns must be released to the Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means committee.

“The Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee has invoked sufficient reasons for requesting the former President’s tax information,” acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said, according to Fox News. “Under section 6103(f)(1), Treasury must furnish the information to the Committee.”

The committee has been seeking Trump’s tax returns for years. In 2019, the committee sued the Trump administration after it had refused to hand over six years of his personal tax returns and six years of returns for eight businesses.

Trump later sued the committee attempting to block the disclosure of his returns, alleging the purpose of the request was partisan and illegitimate.

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal praised the decision ,saying the panel had a “very strong” case.

