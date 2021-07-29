https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/29/karine-jean-pierre-assures-us-that-unnamed-experts-inside-and-outside-the-administration-think-our-economic-rebound-is-just-around-the-corner-video/

Deputy White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is filling in for Jen Psaki today, and we’ve gotta say, she’s doing a great job. Like Psaki, Jean-Pierre can stand up there at that podium and lie like a rug.

Take her comments on today’s dismal GDP news and the inflation that Joe Biden said would be good for Americans:

Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre: “Experts inside and outside the administration believe that the data show that most of the price increases we are seeing are expected to be temporary.” pic.twitter.com/cgTU4ZRRpF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2021

This is fine! Inflation is only temporary! Price increases are only temporary!

Maybe temporary but most likely will Increase, certainly doubt going back down with Biden’s inflation oriented orders. — Clinton Grant (@utvolfl) July 29, 2021

No, it’s gonna be great.

2 weeks to flatten the inflation — AnonSidious (@AnonSidious) July 29, 2021

This gives me so much confidence that prices will come back down!😅 — Robert Brown (@RobertB69608691) July 29, 2021

Oh, so businesses are going to lower their prices? When is this economic miracle set to occur? — Charles R Cherry (@CharlesRCherry) July 29, 2021

We have nothing to worry about, because we can trust the “experts.” We’d like to thank these “experts” personally, but the Biden administration can never seem to name them. Weird.

Which experts? Name them. — Michael W. Chapman (@ChapmanCNSNews) July 29, 2021

All we need now is more unnamed “experts” — Streetlamp Le Moose 🦌🇫🇮🇺🇸🍁 (@HaroldBabcock10) July 29, 2021

What experts? It seems like we throw the title around too much or we give it to people who just simply don’t earn it or give it to people who just seem to be consistently wrong but have cool names — Vince Davenport (@VinceDavenport1) July 29, 2021

No one is saying this… Zero experts Hey dickface @GlennKesslerWP , you start that counter yet? https://t.co/dJcc7w6Gpn — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) July 29, 2021

