If you were to take a drink every time you heard the word “experts” at Karine Jean-Pierre’s White House press briefing today, you’d already be in the hospital with alcohol poisoning. Because she used it a lot.

She used it to describe the unnamed geniuses who purportedly believe that the Biden administration’s massive spending spree will result in a stronger economy and lowered costs for consumers any day now.

And, just to make sure we have only the utmost confidence in the people who would never dare steer us wrong, she used it to refer to the CDC. The same CDC that hides behind The Science™ despite never seeming to be able to produce any data to support it.

Did the scientists, the experts tell Karine Jean-Pierre she didn’t have to wear a mask in a room full of masked journalists were were not socially distancing?

Maybe her answer to Peter Doocy’s question will sound more believable if you hear her say it:

“This is not about politics at all; this is about saving lives.”

That would certainly explain where the Biden administration and CDC are getting their guidance from.

More from Jean-Pierre:

Well respected? Can we get PolitiFact’s misinformation team on that?

What’s interesting is that that’s not even the craziest part of the above clip. That honor should probably go to this:

Transcript:

Doocy: If scientists come to you at some point down the line and say, “It is our opinion that there should be shutdowns, that there should be school closures,” you would do that?

Jean-Pierre: Well, like I said, we listen to the CDC and the experts and their guidance.

That definitely doesn’t sound like a no. You’re supposed to say no, Karine. You’re supposed to say no.

Guess Joe Biden misspoke.

It was always about politics.

It should alarm the Biden administration, too. Because if they keep talking like this, they’re going to wake up next November with one hell of a hangover.

Keep up that work, Team Biden. You’re doing great.

