President Biden’s comments today about the handling of Covid-19 contained quite a bit of goalpost shifting, but one particular eye roll inducer was when Biden said there’s “too much fear and misinformation” being spread around.

Katie Pavlich helped the president (and many Democrats for that matter) locate their self-awareness:

Biden starts his speech on mandated vaccination for Wuhan coronavirus by saying “There is a lot of fear and misinformation out there.” Yes, from the federal government! — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 29, 2021

Bingo! At least Biden told the truth on that one:

May be his first correct statement as President. Is anyone keeping score or had everybody given up ? https://t.co/ndO5zVCfdd — Mitch Theriac (@MitchTheriac) July 29, 2021

In his delusion Biden actually made sense – misinformation from the government. https://t.co/mHvPiBZVmG — Donna McBroomTheriot (@TheDonnaMcBroom) July 29, 2021

They obviously do not realize that they dug this hole. — Michael O’Connor (@Wchc1Michael) July 29, 2021

If Biden wants to see “fear and misinformation” he could watch Chuck Schumer explain why failure to pass the $3.5 trillion “infrastructure” bill could lead to millions dead in just “a few short years.”

