https://nationalfile.com/video-leftists-blast-music-from-flatbed-truck-to-stop-gosar-press-conference-outside-doj-cops-do-nothing/

Shortly after leftist agitators interrupted the January 6 press conference held by Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and Louie Gohmert (R-TX), causing the Representatives to be escorted away from the scene outside of the Justice Department, exclusive footage obtained by National File shows the leftist agitators using a large flatbed truck to blast loud Go-go music in an effort to disrupt the situation. Police and security at the scene did nothing to quell the disruptions despite objections from press conference attendees.

Yesterday outside of the Justice Department building in Washington DC, Representatives Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, and Louie Gohmert were escorted away from the scene after leftist agitators intentionally disrupted a press conference regarding January 6 detainees, prison reform, civil rights, and criminal justice. National File has now obtained exclusive footage revealing that the leftist agitators had arrived on a large flatbed truck, blasting loud Go-go music in an effort to disrupt the conference. Press conference attendees approached security at the scene to ask them why the agitators were being allowed to disrupt the press conference held by elected officials, but they did not stop it. According to witnesses, the situation became so out-of-hand that Justice Department security approached the police to inquire about the loud music-blasting flatbed truck, which arrived as Rep. Gohmert was speaking to One America News.

In the exclusive video, viewers will notice that the flatbed truck playing excessively loud music is just yards away from the podium and cameras where the elected officials were speaking from. A man is seen using a loud microphone, shouting as Go-go music emitted from the large truck. Police and security at the scene were standing by, allowing it all to continue. It is unclear why the leftist agitators would be attempting to disrupt a press conference regarding prison reform and citizen’s civil rights.

The situation evokes images of National File’s previous reporting regarding the Bill Gates and George Soros-linked Bail Project that helped fund a U-Haul truck used to distribute equipment, including shields, to rioters in Louisville, who were protesting the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case last September. (VIDEO: Protesters Unload Shields From U-Haul Truck After No Murder Charges In Breonna Taylor Case)

The press conference held by Representatives Gosar, Greene, Gaetz, and Gohmert, regarding the mistreatment and abuse of January 6 prisoners, was ultimately interrupted by a crowd of deranged leftists, causing elected officials to be escorted out of the situation for their safety prior to the filming of the exclusive video footage of the Go-go flatbed truck, as National File reported. The conference came shortly after the group of Congresspeople issued a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding the release of 14,000 hours of footage from January 6 that the Department of Justice possesses, as well as demanding answers on the torturous conditions in which the detainees are being held.

Following the interruption of the press conference, National File sat down with Congressman Paul Gosar, who spoke out against the indefinite detainment of January 6 prisoners, slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s partisan January 6 Select Committee, and suggested that the FBI-sponsored alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor is “proof in the pudding” that undercover federal actors likely infiltrated the pro-Trump crowd on January 6 to sabotage the peaceful protest.

