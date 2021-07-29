https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/29/lets-all-take-a-moment-to-appreciate-this-california-restaurant-owner-calling-out-chris-cuomo-for-staking-out-covid19-moral-high-ground-video/

Huntington Beach, California, restaurant owner Tony Roman recently came into the national spotlight for posting an unusual sign in the window of his eatery:

Huntington Beach is the Florida of California. Imagine seeing this sign when entering ANY business, much less a restaurant. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3Bgu9cBX71 — Lance 🏳️‍🌈 Resistance + Kindness = Change (@LanceUSA70) July 27, 2021

Let’s just get this out there now: that’s not something we would’ve done. Democrats and the Resistance have done plenty to undermine vaccine confidence without any “help” from guys like Tony Roman. Getting vaccinated is not treasonous or anti-American, and it’s wrong to frame it as such.

That said, though, we can’t help but thoroughly enjoy Roman calling out COVID19 moralizer Chris Cuomo and Andrew Cuomo on the former’s CNN show last night:

BOOM: CA restaurant owner calls out Chris Cuomo for breaking quarantine when he was infected with COVID last year. Fredo claimed he “quarantined” but added: “I went out.” The restauranteur then called out Gov. Andrew Cuomo for killing New York nursing home residents. pic.twitter.com/ci5cqhl4gr — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 29, 2021

No matter how bad someone looks, the Cuomo brothers can always — always — look even worse.

Quarantined. Went out. Then pretended to emerge from his basement. https://t.co/Px5CEnhlA2 pic.twitter.com/FvXCTyIxQ4 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 29, 2021

Here’s the timeline for Chris Cuomo breaking quarantine last year. It’s documented. His ass has nothing to do with it: https://t.co/xtypFA8xYZ https://t.co/f0ZsjIfqJM — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 29, 2021

Chris Cuomo is a doofus. That’s not an opinion; that’s just a fact.

And it will never not be wonderful to watch him get called out.

Holy. Just seeing this now. @ChrisCuomo finally gets called out for his fake quarantine AND his brother @NYGovCuomo not protecting the elderly. This is like Christmas. https://t.co/qomyfjbHlT — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 29, 2021

It’s just so bad it’s good. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 29, 2021

