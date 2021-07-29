https://www.theblaze.com/shows/levintv/illegal-immigrants-covid-19

Are illegal immigrants getting a health pass? Since the pandemic began, Americans have sacrificed. Businesses were shuttered, travel came to a halt, loved ones died alone, and many lost their jobs and homes. Now, the CDC is recommending masks for vaccinated people. Meanwhile, an estimated 2 million illegal immigrants are expected to cross our southern border this year — and most of them are unvaccinated.

On “LevinTV,” host Mark Levin wanted to know, if illegal immigrants get a “free pass” into our nation, why is the Biden administration treating America’s citizens like “prisoners”?

“The American people have done a hell of a lot. They’ve sacrificed an enormous amount in response to these governors and departments imposing their will, destroying their businesses, making them lose their jobs and their homes, and on and on,” Levin said.

“It’s not a matter of further regulating and disarming law-abiding citizens … it’s not the American citizen. The American citizen has done a great deal,” he added. “People pouring over the border who do not have access to vaccines and have not been vaccinated — we don’t know who they are or where they’re coming from — are being bussed all over the country, [and] flown all over the country.”

Watch the video clip below to hear more from Mark Levin:

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of “the Great One” — Mark Levin as you’ve never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

