https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/29/lost-her-damn-mind-nancy-pelosi-orders-capitol-police-to-arrest-staffers-and-visitors-who-violate-the-mask-mandate/

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has reportedly ordered the Captiol Police to arrest staffers and visitors who violate the new mask mandate in interior spaces on Capitol grounds:

Members of Congress will not be arrested, however, in a “nod to [the] Constitution”:

This IS quite the comparison:

And let’s just say House Republicans aren’t on board with this latest move. . .

“Nancy Pelosi has lost her damn mind”:

“Authoritarian @SpeakerPelosi strikes again”:

“Nope”:

“This is insanity”:

“*Speechless*”:

“This is what Democrat controls looks like”:

“. . .isn’t even based on credible science”:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...