https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/29/lost-her-damn-mind-nancy-pelosi-orders-capitol-police-to-arrest-staffers-and-visitors-who-violate-the-mask-mandate/

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has reportedly ordered the Captiol Police to arrest staffers and visitors who violate the new mask mandate in interior spaces on Capitol grounds:

In today’s edition of Pelosi’s abuse of power, Capitol Police have been directed to arrest staff and visitors to comply with her mask mandate for vaccinated individuals. For Members, they advise not arresting but “reporting Members to SAA for their failure to comply.” 1/2 pic.twitter.com/MtgGUndSIO — Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) July 29, 2021

Members of Congress will not be arrested, however, in a “nod to [the] Constitution”:

Capitol Police will arrest any ‘visitor or staff’ on House side of Capitol for refusing to comply with Nancy Pelosi’s renewed mask mandate In nod to Constitution, which says members of Congress are ‘privileged from Arrest’ in most cases at Capitol, they won’t be arrested https://t.co/qf6UXF7o8A — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) July 29, 2021

This IS quite the comparison:

🚨 Vaccinated, law abiding Americans: 𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗺. Unvaccinated, illegal border crossers bringing COVID into America’s interior: 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲’𝘀 𝗮 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗲 𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁. https://t.co/mWEebnkYlF — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) July 29, 2021

And let’s just say House Republicans aren’t on board with this latest move. . .

“Nancy Pelosi has lost her damn mind”:

Nancy Pelosi has lost her damn mind, arresting staff and visitors for not wearing masks? This is the People’s House, not her House. Let me make it easy for you, Speaker Pelosi, my office, and my visitors won’t comply — have an issue with that? Come see me. https://t.co/5EoqXN7G65 — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) July 29, 2021

“Authoritarian @SpeakerPelosi strikes again”:

“Nope”:

“This is insanity”:

This is insanity. Threatening arrest for not wearing a mask is unlawful and tyrannical! https://t.co/pUo3zkb632 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 29, 2021

“*Speechless*”:

“This is what Democrat controls looks like”:

This is what Democrat control looks like. Under the direction of Pelosi, the USCP is being instructed to arrest staff and visitors who enter the Capitol Complex without a mask. I will keep fighting against this oppression and for your constitutional rights! https://t.co/pzALfS76ki — Congressman Bob Good (@RepBobGood) July 29, 2021

“. . .isn’t even based on credible science”:

Speaker Pelosi’s draconian behavior isn’t even based on credible science. This isn’t about our well-being. This is about politics and power. https://t.co/zm6HpET7un — Rep. Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) July 29, 2021

***

