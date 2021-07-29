http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/gGAxduCn-Qs/

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) tweeted Thursday that he “can pay bail for any Republican staffer arrested for not wearing a mask.”

“If Kamala can pay bail for violent Antifa rioters, then I can pay the bail for any Republican staffer arrested for not wearing a mask,” Cawthorn said in a tweet that has since been deleted.

Cawthorn’s tweet is in reference to a Thursday memo by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which states new masking rules resulting from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommended guidance on Tuesday.

“All USCP personnel must wear a mask at all times when in interior spaces throughout the Capitol grounds,” the memo states, explaining that any House staffer or member who does not wear a mask shall be reported to the House sergeant of arms, who could arrest any maskless individuals. B) USCP: NOTE: Although this applies to the Members of Congress, officers should not arrest any Member for failure to wear a mask or to comply with the mask mandate. Any Member who fails to comply with a request to wear a mask should be reported to the HseSergeant at Arm’s office — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 29, 2021 “This is INSANE. Might as well come into my office and arrest my entire staff. We are not wearing masks. I support the Capitol Hill Police, but the Chief of Police made a mistake here. The physician and the chief of police don’t have this authority,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) tweeted Thursday Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) tweeted in response to the news, “I am directing my Hill staff to work from home today. No one should be arrested over a mask. We should follow the science not Speaker Pelosi.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told a Fox News reporter, “If you are a Capitol police officer you got orders. You work at some parts during the day on the House side and some parts on the Senate. If a vaccinated staffer comes across in the House side without a mask you are ordered to arrest them.” “To be clear: Pelosi is directing police to ARREST vaccinated people who aren’t wearing masks. This isn’t about science—it’s about power and control,” Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) also tweeted.

