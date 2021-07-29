https://www.theepochtimes.com/magnitude-8-2-earthquake-strikes-near-alaska-triggering-tsunami-warning_3923948.html

Numerous earthquakes, the largest recording at 8.2 magnitude, detected off the coast of Alaska on July 29, 2021. (Screenshot/USGS)

A magnitude 8.2 earthquake and numerous aftershocks struck off the Alaskan Peninsula late Wednesday, according to the the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). A tsunami warning has been triggered.

The quake struck at 10:15 p.m. local time 91 kilometers south east of Perryville, Alaska, with an epicenter of 46.7 kilometers depth, the geological survey reported.

The National Weather Service issued a tsunami warning shortly following the quake that covers South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula Pacific coasts, from Hinchinbrook Entrance to the Unimak Pass, as well as the Aleutian Islands, from the Unimak Pass to the Samalga Pass.

The NWS also issued a tsunami advisory for surrounding areas, including a tsunami watch for Hawaii.

Thu Jul 29 07:03:47 UTC 2021 event picture pic.twitter.com/TGf2yerpzh — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) July 29, 2021

Those in the tsunami warning areas are advised to evacuate inland or to higher ground, and stay away from the store. Residents are advised to visit tsunami.gov for updated information.