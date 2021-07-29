https://hannity.com/media-room/mccarthy-the-cdc-has-become-a-political-arm-of-the-administration/

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy addressed the nation from the US Capitol Thursday after the CDC recommended face-masks for some vaccinated Americans; saying the organization has become a “political arm of the administration.”

“We have a country in crisis. A recent poll shows our optimism about this country’s direction has plummeted 20 points since May. This should surprise no one,” said McCarthy. “Every time they go to the grocery store, they’re paying more. Every time they turn on the news, they’re seeing crime.”

“Every time the CDC releases new guidance, it punishes Americans who have already done everything they’ve been asked to do,” he added. “The CDC has become a political arm of the administration. It wants to control every element of our lives.”

Rep. Kevin McCarthy: “CDC has become a political arm of the administration. It wants to control every element of our lives.” pic.twitter.com/Nc5esapMPv — The Hill (@thehill) July 29, 2021

McCarthy ripped Speaker Nancy Pelosi Wednesday after the top Democrat called him a “moron” for questioning the reinstated mask mandate in the House of Representatives but not Senate.

“He’s such a moron,” said Pelosi as she entered her SUV near the Capitol complex.

When asked by @frankthorp about @GOPLeader’s criticism of the mask mandate being reinstated in the House, @SpeakerPelosi responds as she’s getting in her SUV: “He’s such a moron.” pic.twitter.com/2WUwE3A9wR — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) July 28, 2021

“If she’s so brilliant, can she explain to me where the science in the building changes between the House and the Senate,” fired-back McCarthy.

“If she’s so brilliant, can she explain to me where the science in the building changes between the House and the Senate,” McCarthy tells reporters of Pelosi’s comment, per pool. https://t.co/EGvgIhYkg7 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 28, 2021

Masks will once-again be required for all people in the House of Representatives just one month after relaxing the rules to comply with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

“To be clear, for meetings in an enclosed US House of Representatives controlled space, masks are REQUIRED,” a letter from the Capitol Hill physician, Brian Monahan, reads.

“For the Congress, representing a collection of individuals traveling weekly from various risk areas (both high and low rates of disease transmission), all individuals should wear a well-fitted, medical-grade filtration mask (for example an ear loop surgical mask or a KN95 mask) when they are in an interior space,” Monahan added.

