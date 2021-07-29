https://thelibertydaily.com/mike-lindell-cancels-millions-in-ad-spend-with-fox-news-because-they-refused-to-air-cyber-symposium-ad/

I was in the virtual “green room” for LindellTV, preparing to be interviewed by Brannon Howse when MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell came on. While waiting, I got to hear Lindell tell Howse that he was cancelling his advertising spend with Fox News because they refused to air an ad for his upcoming cyber symposium on August 10-12.

The symposium will reveal much of the voter fraud evidence Lindell and his team of cyber-sleuths have accumulated since the stolen 2020 election last November. But the ad he asked Fox News to run did NOT mention voter fraud. He made the ad to cater to those networks who have been sued by Dominion Voting Systems so they would not have to censor it. Nevertheless, Fox News refused to air the ad.

MyPillow has been one of Fox News’ biggest advertisers for years. But ever since the election their approach to Donald Trump and the stolen election has been lukewarm at best. Many of us believe they’ve been acting as “controlled opposition” for a while.

“It’s unfortunate Mr. Lindell has chosen to pause his commercial time on FOX News given the level of success he’s experienced in building his brand through advertising on the number one cable news network,” Fox News said in a statement.

Lindell has offered $5,000,000 to anyone who attends the cyber symposium and who can prove his evidence is inaccurate. After months of collecting, analyzing, and reanalyzing the data, he’s that certain it’s accurate.

Fox News will pretend to blow this off but estimates put MyPillow’s yearly spend around $50,000,000. That’s not chump change, even to Fox News. Censorship needs to have consequences, and Lindell is delivering.

