Stephen Gutowski of The Reload reported Wednesday that President Biden’s nominee to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, David Chipman, had allegedly made racist comments during his previous stint at the agency.

NEW: ATF Agents Corroborate Existence of Racial Complaint Against Biden Director Nominee, Fear Reprisals and Hit to Agency Effectiveness https://t.co/5J559Qb0ui — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) July 28, 2021

Gutowski reports:

Multiple ATF sources back up the existence of a complaint alleging President Biden’s nominee to lead ATF, David Chipman, made racist comments during his previous stint at the agency. The agents, who have decades of experience at the agency, told The Reload they heard the accusation that Chipman denigrated black ATF agents up for promotion. The officials said they heard about Chipman’s alleged comments before they were referenced in a recent lawsuit seeking the release of the complaint. “He made some comments that he was surprised by the number of African Americans who have made it onto a specific promotional list,” a current ATF official told The Reload. “So, his insinuation was that they had to have cheated. Which is kind of despicable.” … The current ATF official said the allegation ended his time in Detroit. “He left Detroit because of that,” he said. “He did not leave Detroit on the best of terms. His reputation was that he was not nice to people.”

This is the first time claims that one of Chipman’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaints was related to racist comments have been corroborated. There is a FOIA lawsuit seeking the release of them. https://t.co/5J559Qb0ui — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) July 28, 2021

The agents said the complaint came while he was working in Detroit. They said he was sent to Detroit against his will and then he left Detroit because of the complaints made against him. https://t.co/5J559Qb0ui — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) July 28, 2021

In light of these allegations, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee are calling for a new hearing, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday called for Biden to withdraw Chipman’s nomination.

Biden ATF Nominee in Peril After Existence of Racist Complaint Corroborated McConnell calls for his withdraw Judiciary Rs call for new hearinghttps://t.co/MBF11MafxJ — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) July 29, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz has picked up on the story:

Do any Dems care about the complaint filed against Biden ATF nominee David Chipman alleging that he made racist remarks in his job? Or is Dems’ desire to be gun grabbers & undermine the Second Amendment the only priority they care about?#Disqualifying https://t.co/UCy8BKUH70 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 28, 2021

Racism? You’d think the mainstream media would be all over that one.

