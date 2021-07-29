https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/29/most-devastating-video-on-the-internet-heres-a-flashback-to-sen-joe-biden-on-prosecuting-crack-users-featuring-hunter/

Benny Johnson of Turning Point USA is calling this the “most devastating video on the Internet,” so we thought perhaps we should check it out. We think the timestamp shows 1991, and it shows then-Sen. Joe Biden showing no mercy to crack users. It also features video of his son, Hunter.

What did he call Hunter? The smartest person he knows?

Just like he was busted for lying on his background check before buying a gun.

What a lot of people can’t believe is how Biden showed no signs of his stutter back then.

