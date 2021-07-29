https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/29/most-devastating-video-on-the-internet-heres-a-flashback-to-sen-joe-biden-on-prosecuting-crack-users-featuring-hunter/

Benny Johnson of Turning Point USA is calling this the “most devastating video on the Internet,” so we thought perhaps we should check it out. We think the timestamp shows 1991, and it shows then-Sen. Joe Biden showing no mercy to crack users. It also features video of his son, Hunter.

This is the most devastating video on the Internet pic.twitter.com/0clTee6gUs — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 28, 2021

This is the best — Jeff King (@JeffKing64) July 28, 2021

Ohh… now that is perfect — Jake Sims (@JakeSims8817) July 28, 2021

Perfect execution. 10/10 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — GobbledyGeek (@TickedOffTock) July 28, 2021

Beautiful first family moments. — Mr. Ferraro (@RealGChangers) July 28, 2021

Life comes at you fast — Don’t motivate me (@Sudo_aj) July 28, 2021

He knew exactly who that law was targeting. — AdoptAnInmate (@AdoptAnInmate) July 28, 2021

Exactly. — Harley’s My Dog (@norcarl) July 28, 2021

Give him a break. He was only referring to black people. — SDcpa (@ForzaDGV) July 28, 2021

Amazing — Karen Fesler (@Gabesmom) July 28, 2021

Hunter Biden apparently gets a pass, I guess it pays to know the big guy, personally. — soldbydani (@soldbydani) July 28, 2021

What did he call Hunter? The smartest person he knows?

Artist inhaling inspiration — Yenanoha (@yenanoha) July 28, 2021

The POTUS & Picasso. — Demetri Rizos 🇺🇸🇬🇷⚾️🚑 (@HarryAgganis) July 28, 2021

I didn’t know Hunter spent 5 years in jail and had all his assets seized. Musta missed that. — OldDomesticCat (@OldDomesticCat) July 28, 2021

Just like he was busted for lying on his background check before buying a gun.

I can’t believe what I just watched. — Pepe Silvia (@pepe_silvia3) July 28, 2021

What a lot of people can’t believe is how Biden showed no signs of his stutter back then.

Where’s his stutter? 🙄 — Kelly Springer (@KellySpringer3) July 28, 2021

Damn I didn’t realize at one time he he could run sentences together! It’s a new dawn it’s a new day we know….. — William Clarke (@William20663633) July 28, 2021

Perhaps the most “Devastating” part of this video is that it stands at evidence that once upon a time @JoeBiden was actually capable of stringing together a coherent sentence. — Gavi the Sasquatch (@Gav_is_Sas) July 28, 2021

The scariest thing here is how lucid Biden used to be compared to now. — Chancer (@ChancerMedia) July 28, 2021

Crazy how people defend him saying he has always had a stutter… sure didn’t stutter once in that video. — Joe (@joeg121408) July 28, 2021

