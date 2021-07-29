https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/29/narc-congressional-staffer-snaps-pics-of-maskless-republican-staffers-playing-beer-pong-in-a-horrifying-display-of-decadent-apathy/

As Twitchy reported earlier, a maskless group of House GOP members crossed over to the Senate side of the Capitol so they could be in the chamber when Sen. Mike Lee gave his speech about the House mask rules.

That wasn’t the end of it, though. Aaron Fritschner, a staffer for Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia, caught a bunch of unmasked Republican staffers playing beer pong in the halls of the Rayburn building. He snapped pictures so he could shame them.

“About a hundred.”

We’re also paying you to do this.

Aaron Fritschner, everyone.

This guy has a future at CNN.

