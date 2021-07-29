https://noqreport.com/2021/07/29/nets-cover-up-biden-dumping-covid-infected-illegals-in-border-towns/

With the broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, and NBC) largely backing the CDC’s ridiculous reversal on the mask mandate that demands even the vaccinated to mask up again, and decrying those who would oppose it, the Biden administration was busy bussing and dumping COVID-infected illegal immigrants into American border towns without notifying local officials and without a way to track them.

In place of reporting on President Biden’s COVID-spreading policy, the Wednesday evening newscasts hyped how Biden was contemplating mandating vaccinations for federal workers. ABC’s World News Tonight and NBC Nightly News highlighted Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) calling Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) a moron for saying liberals wanted a perpetual lockdown. And CBS Evening News mourned over PBS canceling the Arthur cartoon.

With the networks uninterested in shining a light into the dark corners of Biden’s swamp, it was up to Fox News Channel’s Special Report once again. “There are increasing concerns about COVID tonight along the southern border,” announced fill-in anchor Trace Gallagher. “Reports say many illegal immigrants who have tested positive for the virus are being released into areas where they can interact with the public.”

After noting that La Joya, Texas had experienced its share of surges in illegal […]