New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is on a mission to get citizens vaccinated. In this clip, Pat Gray and Jeff Fisher reacted to Cuomo’s plan of action and likened it to a mobster movie.

During a press conference, Cuomo said that authorities would “have to get in those communities…knock on those doors…convince people, and put them in a car and drive them to get that vaccine in their arm.”

“That is the mission,” Cuomo added.

Pat questioned Governor Cuomo for having the nerve to tell New Yorkers how to manage their health after the health-related scandals Cuomo himself faced during the pandemic.

Pat compared Cuomo’s mission to something from a mobster movie like “The Godfather” rather than public policy. Watch the clip to hear more from Pat. Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.

