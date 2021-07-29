http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/3m57hOSCFZQ/

As of Tuesday, 85 percent of NFL players have reportedly received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, but a hesitancy lingers among the remaining 15 percent.

While some players such as the Buffalo Bills Cole Beasley are still refusing the jab, others like Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill acknowledged he gave in to league pressure to get vaccinated.

“I’m currently in the process right now [of being vaccinated],” Tannehill told reporters during his Wednesday press conference at Titans training camp. “The NFL has kind of made it clear what they want to happen. If you don’t fall in line, they’re gonna to make your life miserable with all the protocols.”

NFL protocols for those who refuse the jab will include wearing masks, travel restrictions, and potentially being forced to forfeit a game and paycheck if an outbreak occurs among unvaccinated players.

“I wouldn’t have gotten the vaccine, without the protocols that they’re enforcing on us,” Tannehill added. “I think it’s a personal decision for everyone, everyone has to make the best decision for them and their families. That’s kind of our mindset in this building. But they’re trying to force your hand and they ultimately have forced a lot of hands by the protocols.”

The Titans are trending above the league vaccination rate, with 90 percent of Tennessee’s players already receiving their Covid shots. Other NFL clubs such as the Washington Football Team struggled to reach 50 percent.

“It is what it is,” Tannehill continued. “I love this game, I love this team. I want to be able to compete and do the things I think are important to build chemistry and win football games. Ultimately that forced my hand into getting the vaccine.”

The NFL has not, and reportedly will not mandate the vaccine for players, but the league continues to incentivize getting the jab.

