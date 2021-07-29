Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said the NFL is pressuring players to get the coronavirus vaccine.

“I’m currently in the process right now [of being vaccinated],” Tannehill said at a Wednesday press conference. “The NFL has kind of made it clear what they want to happen. If you don’t fall in line, they’re going to make your life miserable with all the protocols.”

“I wouldn’t have gotten the vaccine without the protocols that they’re enforcing on us,” Tannehill added. “I think it’s a personal decision for everyone. Everyone has to make the best decision for them and their families. That’s kind of our mindset in this building. But they’re trying to force your hand, and they ultimately have forced a lot of hands by the protocols.”

Unvaccinated players in the NFL may have travel restrictions, be required to wear masks, and have to forfeit games and paychecks if there are outbreaks among other unvaccinated players.

The Titans have a higher-than-average vaccination rate among other NFL teams, with 90% of the team reportedly being vaccinated.

“It is what it is,” Tannehill added. “I love this game. I love this team. I want to be able to compete and do the things I think are important to build chemistry and win football games. Ultimately, that forced my hand into getting the vaccine.”

The NFL has not issued vaccine mandates for players, though it reportedly gives players incentives to receive the vaccine.

The NFL did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner’s request for comment.