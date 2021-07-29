https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/29/no-one-knows-anything-experts-call-on-the-cdc-to-release-the-data-behind-its-new-mask-guidance/

The Washington Post has a new article out this morning quoting numerous experts who are calling on the CDC to release the data behind it new mask guidance to, in theory, slow the spread of the Delta variant:

From the WaPo, “Show us the data”:

New recommendations from federal health officials this week on when vaccinated Americans should don face masks came with a startling bolt of news: People who have had their shots and become infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus can harbor large amounts of virus just like unvaccinated people. That means they could become spreaders of the disease and should return to wearing masks indoors in certain situations, including when vulnerable people are present.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not publish the new research. In the text of the updated masking guidance, the agency merely cited “CDC COVID-19 Response Team, unpublished data, 2021.”

Some outside scientists have their own message: Show us the data.

Yeah, flip-flopping on masks and then saying “trust us!” isn’t going to work and it’s good to see the CDC getting called out on it:

In summary, “no one knows anything” and it’s like a “3-year-old striking out at tee-ball”:

One interesting theory from the article, however, is this suggestion that vaccines have stopped lung COVID-19 cases which have now been replaced with much milder nose cases:

Larry Corey, a virologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, said it would not be surprising to see a variant emerge that is better at replicating in people’s noses. Animal studies, he said, indicated that vaccines were better at protecting animals’ lungs from infection than their noses. That might help explain why vaccinated people can become infected but rarely develop severe disease.

“The virus is under selective pressure to jump from nose to nose,” Corey said. “So its evolutionary sort of pressure is to do that as efficiently as it can. Delta is more efficient than others.”

And Rep. Dan Crenshaw joined in as well, calling out the CDC for using a non-peer-reviewed study in India using modeling based on a non-U.S.-approved vaccine to come to this conclusion:

The CDC needs to release ALL of the data behind their decision, like right now:

Yep:

***

