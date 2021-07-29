https://www.theblaze.com/news/off-duty-border-patrol-agent-assists-pastor-who-was-the-victim-of-an-attempted-carjacking

An off-duty Border Patrol agent and a private citizen recently stopped the attempted carjacking of a pastor’s vehicle, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP reported that while heading to work about 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Border Patrol agent Roy Rosas of the El Centro Sector in Southern California witnessed the attempted carjacking occurring.

“The victim of the crime, a local church pastor, was assaulted by a 24-year-old Westmorland man who attempted to take the victim’s car. A scuffle ensued between agent Rosas, the private citizen, and the assailant. The aggressor was subdued and successfully removed from the pastor’s vehicle,” CBP noted.

The agency’s news release said that the man was detained pending the arrival of the police. The man suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital, treated and released prior to being booked into county jail.

“As sworn officers, Border Patrol agents risk their lives every day both on- and off-duty,” Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino said. “Agent Rosas’ actions demonstrated just that and brought great credit upon himself and the U.S. Border Patrol.”

Authorities continue to capture previously removed convicted criminals.

On Wednesday, Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a 64-year-old Mexican man who unlawfully entered the country. That man “is a member of the Paisas prison gang with an extensive criminal history and has been previously removed by an Immigration Judge,” according to CBP.

Agents also continue to encounter large groups along the border

McAllen Border Patrol Station agents recently encountered a group of 509 people, which included 331 family members, 115 unaccompanied kids, and 63 single adults, according to a news release. The group included migrants from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Ecuador, and Venezuela.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

