Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Rowing – Women’s Single Sculls – Final A – Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan – July 30, 2021. Emma Twigg of New Zealand in action REUTERS/Leah Millis Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Rowing – Women’s Single Sculls – Final A – Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan – July 30, 2021. Emma Twigg of New Zealand in action REUTERS/Leah Millis

July 30, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Emma Twigg of New Zealand won gold in the women’s single sculls at Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway on Friday.

The Russian Olympic Committee’s Hanna Prakatsen and Austria’s Magdalena Lobnig picked up silver and bronze, respectively, in the rowing event.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in Tokyo; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

