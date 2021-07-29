https://www.oann.com/orange-spain-will-invest-close-to-4-billion-euros-in-2021-despite-bruising-market/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=orange-spain-will-invest-close-to-4-billion-euros-in-2021-despite-bruising-market

July 29, 2021

MADRID (Reuters) – Orange’s Spanish unit will invest nearly 4 billion euros ($4.75 billion) in 2021, CEO Jean-Francois Fallacher said on Thursday, almost quadrupling 2020’s investment levels despite bruising market conditions and a 3.7 billion-euro writedown in the second quarter.

“The Spanish market is hyper-competitive… but amid the three main operators Orange is a strong second,” Fallacher told reporters in a call. “Last year we invested over 1 billion euros – this year’s investment will be closer to 4 billion.”

($1 = 0.8422 euros)

(Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette, editing by Inti Landauro)

