https://magainstitute.com/er-visit-exposes-reality-of-modern-medicine/

My family had a scare today. Not the first one, but the scariest. My elderly parents live with me for this exact reason: so I can get them help in an emergency if/when they need it.

I awoke to my mother lying on the couch, white as a ghost and holding her chest. I asked what was wrong and she told me she was having chest pains. After checking her blood pressure, I rushed her to our local ER. What transpired next left me dumbfounded and wondering if there is any way to fix what we witnessed.

The first issue I had arose when we walked in at 9 a.m. to a packed ER. (Mind you, we live in a relatively small area.) The medical staff was stretched to the limit, but they each were holding up well and were quite pleasant. The problem was that probably half of the thirty or so people in the waiting area were clearly non-emergent. They could have or should have either gone to their doctor or to urgent care rather than wasting the resources of the ER.

I guess I do not understand why anyone in their right mind would subject themselves to a lengthy wait and the high cost of an emergency room visit when a doctor’s office or urgent care visit would be quicker and less expensive? Oh, wait, I know why: this WAS their doctor’s office…and I was footing their bill.

The second issue relates to the pandemic and to vaccines. Yes, I am now 100% anti-vax. I am not ashamed of that and I do not care who knows or who labels me crazy. Up until last year, I wasn’t anti-vax at all. I had all my vaccines and my children had all of theirs. But that’s back when vaccines were actually vaccines and not experimental gene therapy. And when we practiced evidence-based medicine.

After watching what has happened this past year and doing my own research, if I had it to all over again my family would not have EVER received a single vaccine. Part of my research was reading this book, which I highly recommend: Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History. It was both enlightening and terrifying.

After what I witnessed in the ER today, I am absolutely never allowing another vaccine into my body or into my family’s bodies! In the short time we were in a treatment room, we witnessed three separate patients with COVID-19 vaccine complications.

One man was in his 50’s and had what they thought was pneumonia and blood clots. Turns out it was not pneumonia, but a respiratory complication from the vaccine along with the blood clots. They were going to admit him to the hospital until they realized it was worse than they could handle and were preparing to transport him to a trauma hospital.

Another woman could barely stand or walk and was violently shaking from—you guessed it—the vaccine. The third event was a pair of people who were having severe side effects from the shot and were concerned enough that one of them needed the emergency department.

It doesn’t end there. There appeared to be a high-level executive roaming the halls who was frantically micromanaging the medical staff. Clearly, my observation of this man could be way off-base, but as a migraine sufferer and frequent emergency room patient, I have NEVER seen an executive in the ER, so there’s that.

These are the things I became acutely aware of today: America has a medical services abuse problem. Our hospitals are overrun with needless cases. Why have people been conditioned to go to the ER instead of to their primary care doctor? Because they aren’t here legally and hospitals are mandated by law to treat in the ER regardless of ability to pay. Which is great, for emergent cases, but not for routine care.

Also, we are not being told the truth about ANYTHING involving this so-called pandemic. Government health agency after network newsreader after Big Pharma-beholden token doctor has obfuscated, obstructed, and opposed every factual story about the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its treatment.

Until we dismantle Big Pharma, rein-in unaccountable people like Fauci and Gates, and break the habit of eating processed and genetically-modified food, we will continue to depend on Western medicine. My goal is to reform it, not destroy it.

I am but one voice, but if as many of you as possible share these stories, there is no way they can ignore us all.

Please feel free to send us your observations and experiences so we can flood the internet with the truth! Email us at realmagainstitute@gmail.com.

