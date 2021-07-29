https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/07/29/pelosi-cracks-down-on-masks-in-capitol-while-dems-allow-covid-positive-illegals-to-pour-in-n1465581

Girls Gone Wild

Nancy Pelosi has thrown down the gloves! In a move that would make Stalin blush, Bolshevik Pelosi has directed the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) to start arresting visitors and staff who refuse to wear a mask on the House side of the Capitol complex starting today, regardless of vaccination status, according to a police memo issued by new USCP Chief Thomas Manger.

Members of Congress are not to be arrested but are to be “reported” to the House Sergeant at Arms’s Office for “non compliance.” The police are only permitted to arrest people on the House side of the complex, not the Senate side, as leaders in the Senate chamber haven’t brought back the mask mandates. Yet.

GOP Stands Up (About Time)

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was quick to point out the lunacy.

“If you are a Capitol police officer you got orders … if a vaccinated staffer comes across in the House side without a mask you’re ordered to arrest them, but not on the Senate side,” McCarthy said. “This is not the America we know.”

Rep. Steven Scalise, who was once shot by a Bernie-bro leftist, was quick to retweet Florida Rep. Cammack’s tweet condemning the mandate, and added a little pepper of his own:

To be clear: Pelosi is directing police to ARREST vaccinated people who aren’t wearing masks. This isn’t about science—it’s about power and control.

“This is such an overstep of Speaker Pelosi’s authority to basically make our Capitol Police arrest staff members and report on members [of Congress],” Cammack told Fox News. “It’s absolutely unconscionable that this is where we’re at.”

FACT-O-RAMA! Pelosi’s mandate comes as Biden’s southern border policies are allowing thousands of COVID-positive illegal immigrants into the United States. You read that right: Americans have to mask up (and possibly lock down again), while the Democrats allow COVID-positive illegal immigrants all over the United States.

BREAKING: FOX News has confirmed that the number of Covid-positive detainees in sector has increased 900% vs the previous 14 months… 135 positive detainees IN JUST THE FIRST TWO WEEKS OF JULY… RGV accounts for 60% of confirmed cases in entire USBP (United States Border Patrol)

South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace isn’t having it either. She videotaped herself wandering the halls of Congress without a mask and invited vampire Speaker Pelosi to come and arrest her.

Madam Speaker, your insane power grab is showing. Today I’m not wearing a mask outside of the chamber b/c I follow science — not Pelosi. Come and get me. pic.twitter.com/7vDNn4Tzke — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) July 29, 2021

GA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took some tasty jabs at Pelosi as well.

Science Deniers

The left loves the phrase “science deniers” (even though they believe there are 88 genders and counting). Here is some science they themselves are denying: COVID-related deaths are at the lowest level for 2021.

We were told we needed to lock down for 15 days to lower the curve, which turned into roughly 14 months. Then we were told we had to wait for the vax, which became: We need 70% of the nation to take the vax. It never ends.

This isn’t about science. It’s about control–and always has been.

