Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered Capitol Police to arrest staff and visitors who fail to comply with her new mask mandate on the House side of the Capitol complex starting Thursday.

For lawmakers, Pelosi advised not arresting but “reporting Members to SAA for their failure to comply.”

“I cannot comply with this tyrannical order,” Rep. Cammack said. “This is the people’s house, not Nancy Pelosi’s house.”

In today’s edition of Pelosi’s abuse of power, Capitol Police have been directed to arrest staff and visitors to comply with her mask mandate for vaccinated individuals. For Members, they advise not arresting but “reporting Members to SAA for their failure to comply.” 1/2 pic.twitter.com/MtgGUndSIO — Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) July 29, 2021

Pelosi’s spox said the Speaker had nothing to do with this new order.

“The speaker of the House does not control the U.S. Capitol Police,” Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill told Fox News. “We were unaware of the memo until it was reported in the press.”

The Capitol’s attending physician late Tuesday night reinstated the mask mandate inside the Capitol complex on the House side due to rising Covid cases.

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday said the mask mandate goes against the science.

Pelosi said McCarthy is a “moron” when asked about his comment on the mask mandate.

“To say that wearing a mask is not based on science, I think, is not wise, and that was my comment, and that’s all I’m going to say about that.” Pelosi said.

Here’s a photo of House attending physician Brian P. Monahan – MASKLESS – giving a briefing to GOP members on Pelosi’s new mandate:

House attending physician Brian P. Monahan gave a briefing to GOP House members today on Pelosi’s new mask mandate. Per a source in the room during the briefing, here is Monahan not wearing a mask during his briefing on why Republicans must wear masks. pic.twitter.com/DazFcCnssZ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 28, 2021

