https://justthenews.com/government/congress/pelosi-removes-mask-violation-capitol-police-guidance?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly took off her COVID-19 mask Friday appearing to violate new guidelines from the Capitol Police requiring masks to be worn.

Pelosi had taken off her mask briefly while taken a photo with new Texas GOP Rep. Jake Ellzey, according to Fox News.

The photo op follows the Capitol Police on Thursday releasing a memo directing officers to arrest those who fail to put on a mask after being directed to do so.

However, the Capitol police were directed not to arrest members who were not wearing mask and instead refer them to the House Seargent-at-Arms. The photo op also occurred outside of the House floor, where Pelosi has strictly enforced the mask mandate.

Hours later, the Capitol Police walked back the statement saying: “Regarding the House mask rule, there is no reason it should ever come to someone being arrested. Anyone who does not follow the rule will be asked to wear a mask or leave the premises.”

